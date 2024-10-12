Young India Integrated Residential Schools aims to make education inclusive: Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka

Young India Integrated Residential Schools, based on the concept of egalitarian education, will usher in revolutionary changes in the education sector by providing equitable quality education to all for the transformation of society, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said.

He laid the foundation stone for the Young India Integrated Residential School Complex at Laxmipuram in Bonakal mandal of Madhira Assembly constituency in Khammam district on Friday (October 11, 2024), on the eve of Vijaya Dasami (Dasara) festival slated for October 12 (Saturday). Khammam MP Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy and others were present.

The schools to be ready by next academic year

Foundation stones were laid for a total of 30 Integrated Residential School complexes across the State on Friday. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy participated in the foundation stone laying ceremony at Kondurg in Shadnagar constituency in Ranga Reddy district. The well-equipped schools will be ready by next academic year.

Facilities at the residential schools

The well-designed school buildings will have digital libraries, smart boards and computer labs to offer quality education of international standards. The main objective of this initiative is to provide quality human resources to future generations to compete at global level.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Chief Minister said these integrated schools were conceptualized based on the Congress party’s fundamental ideology to take society forward without divisions and disparities, above caste and religion for achieving an egalitarian society.

Existing SC, ST, Minority and other residential schools would not be shut down

After the construction of the integrated residential schools, the existing SC, ST, Minority and other residential schools would not be closed down as some were thinking, he said while allaying misconceptions among some quarters in this regard. The existing residential schools for different communities would continue and permanent buildings would be constructed for them, he asserted.

He outlined various initiatives taken by the Congress government to strengthen government schools. The Congress government allocated ₹1100 crore to address problems related to electricity and water in the State-run schools, resolved the long pending issues of teachers’ transfers and promotions in an expeditious and transparent manner, he added.

He slammed the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government for allegedly spending a ‘meagre’ amount on education out of its budgetary allocations and ‘neglecting’ the education sector. The Indiramma (Congress) Rajyam accorded top priority to the education sector by conceptualising the integrated schools and embarking on an action plan to spend ₹5,000 crore in a year with a thrust on inclusive quality education for holistic development of students, he asserted.

