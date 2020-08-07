Young doctor on the frontline of COVID-19 battle dies

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

07 August 2020 15:16 IST

The district has lost a young doctor with a promising career, the Collector said condoling the death of Dr Naresh.

A 35-year-old government doctor, who headed the Manuguru-based quarantine centre, succumbed to COVID-19 after battling the virus infection for a week at a hospital in Hyderabad in the wee hours of Friday.

The sudden death of Dr Naresh Kumar, who had been holding the charge of the Deputy District Medical and Health Officer (Dy. DM&HO) and the District Immunisation Officer, aborted his plans of becoming a super-specialist to serve the needy in the predominantly tribal populated district.

The untimely death of Dr Naresh, who served as a frontline warrior against the deadly virus infection, left the medical fraternity shell-shocked.

Dr Naresh hailed from Bhadrachalam. He is survived by his wife and two children, sources in the DM&HO office said.

Collector M V Reddy expressed his profound shock over the sudden death of Dr Naresh.

In a statement, the Collector termed Dr Naresh as a “COVID warrior”, who tirelessly offered his services to the needy with utmost care and diligence.

He had recently secured a seat in PG medical course and tragedy struck him at a time when he was about to go for higher studies, Mr Reddy said.

