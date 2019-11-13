Young couple succumb to burns

A young couple who received burns in a fire accident at their home six days ago, died on Tuesday.

They are survived by a two-year-old girl child who is battling for life.

Dundigal sub-inspector J. Vittal Naik said that the couple -- Shaik Subhani, 32, and Shaik Sharmila, 25, native of Khammam, shifted to Hyderabad for work. They have a daughter Haider Firdos (2).

“When gas in cylinder exhausted, they replaced it. However, gas leaked from the packed cylinder throughout the night. Their house did not have windows and ventilator was closed. When Subhani woke up to charge his phone and put on the switch, there was a blast at 5.30 a.m. of November 6,” Mr. Naik said.

The couple and the infant who received burns were taken to Osmania General Hospital, and were shifted from there to a private hospital for better treatment. However, the couple died on Tuesday.