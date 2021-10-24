Young couple succumb after suicide attempt

A young couple hailing from Tirumalagiri Sagar breathed their last at Nalgonda general hospital on Sunday, two days after they allegedly consumed pesticide, reportedly because the woman was engaged to another man in a family-arranged match.

Both 19-year-old Sandhya and 22-year-old Kondal from Thettekunta village in the mandal belonged to the same Yadava community and were also distantly related.

According to the police, the teenager was engaged to a person from outside the village on Thursday and the next day, the families, including that of Kondal, who were all far relatives and closely associated in the village, had gone for the lagna patrika rituals. Since no elders were around, the young couple consumed a pesticide and fell ill. They were soon rushed to Nalgonda town for emergency treatment. Police, however, said the couple never told the parents about their love and were filled with anxiety. Their friends too were shocked knowing about their extreme decision.

While Kondal discontinued his higher secondary education and had been working at a tailor store at Haliya, Sandhya, who did not complete SSC, remained at home. A case was registered for full probe.

Roshni - suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000