Young couple push car into canal and flee

A young couple pushed a sedan car into Nagarjunasagar canal at Goguvarigudem in Vemulapalli mandal in Nalgonda and ran away from the spot while some villagers from the otherside of the canal were watching them, police said.

The incident took place around 12.30 p.m.

“As the villagers started shouting, the couple ran away from the spot,” an officer said, adding that they are yet to identify them.