Young couple found hanging from a tree

SURYAPET

11 December 2020 20:41 IST

A young man and a minor girl were found hanging from a tree on the outskirts of Moddula Cheruvu of Munagala mandal on Friday.

Local police, who were alerted by passers by, arrived at the scene and identified the victims as 21-year-old Orsu Naresh and a minor girl, both residents of B. Chandupatla village of the neighbouring Chivvemla mandal.

Mungala police said it appeared that the couple had travelled from their village, parked their motorcycle at the site and used a saree to hang themselves. It is suspected that the couple had been seeing each other for some time.

The victim bodies were transported for post-mortem. An investigation was opened.

Someone is always there to listen at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni: 040-66202000.