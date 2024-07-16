GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Young couple found dead on railway track

Published - July 16, 2024 08:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A young couple died in a suicide pact by jumping in front of a moving train in Basar of Nizamabad in the late hours of Monday. The deceased, identified as 28-year-old Anil Kumar and 24-year-old Shailaja, were married for about a year and were residents of Kotgiri in Nizamabad.

Following the initial investigation, police said that the woman took her life after repeated taunts from her aunt. “After her marriage with her lover Anil, Shailaja developed a friendship with another man. When the family found about it, they counselled her and she moved on, except her maternal aunt, who continued to taunt her over time,” the official said. The police that sections of the case will be altered and Shailaja’s maternal aunt will be booked for abetment of suicide under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS).

“We received a call at 1 a.m. after which the bodies were removed from the railway track and shifted to the Nizamabad Government Hospital for post-mortem,” Nizamabad Government Railway Police inspector Sai Reddy said.

(Roshini suicide prevention helpline numbers are: 8142020033/44 and 040 66202000/2001.)

