‘Youm-ul-Quran’ on Jumatul Vida to be streamed on social media

For the first time in many years, given the lockdown on account of coronavirus pandemic, the annual Youm-ul-Quran public meeting will not be organised on the sprawling courtyard of Mecca Masjid.

The Youm-ul-Quran public meeting is conducted on each Friday of Ramzan, with the last Friday of the holy month – known as Jumatul Vida – witnessing large crowds converging to see All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi speak on issues, including those religious, social and political in nature. This year, Jumatul Vida corresponds to May 22.

A large number of the several thousands of Friday prayer congregants, who usually spill on to the streets, stay back for the public meeting.

According to AIMIM general secretary and Yakutpura legislator Syed Ahmed Pasha Qadri, the Youm-ul-Quran public meeting began in 1960 by Abdul Wahed Owaisi, Hyderabad Parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi’s grandfather.

“This is the first time that there has been a break in continuity. The series of Youm-ul-Quran was initiated by Abdul Wahed Owaisi sahab. People from all over came to listen to him. After his passing, Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi sahab took over and continued the tradition. The Youm-ul-Quran on the first and fourth Friday would be in the Mecca Masjid. On the second Friday, in Chowk ki Masjid and the third in Masjid Mirdhe Munawaar, Patel Market,” Mr Quadri said.

The AIMIM did not want to break the tradition, the legislator added, which is why Youm-ul-Quran address this year will be in cyberspace and speeches will be streamed on social media, including Facebook and Twitter. For instance, the May 1 Youm-ul-Quran stream which was addressed by Mr Quadri clocked over 82,000 views on the AIMIM Facebook page.

Other entities such as the Majlis Bachao Tahreek, a breakaway party of the AIMIM, formed by former legislator Aman Ullah Khan, too till last year organised its own Youm-ul-Quran. Given the lockdown, the MBT too does not want to break tradition and will make address the public meeting on social media. “We started our Youm-ul-Quran in 1993 after the MBT was formed. We are taking to social media platforms – Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Our president Majeed Ullah Khan Farhat will be speaking,” Mr Khan said.