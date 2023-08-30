You were kept in dark on SC/ST Declaration, Dasoju writes to Kharge

August 30, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Dasoju Sravan has said that All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge was kept in dark by the party leaders with regard to the SC/ST Declaration, and alleged that Telangana Congress led by A.Revanth Reddy and his coterie were “misleading the party with their tactics”.

In an open letter to Mr.Kharge on Wednesday, Mr.Dasoju said that the AICC president might have announced the SC/ST Declaration with an eye on their votes in the upcoming Assembly elections, which are a few months away, but Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government in Telangana has already been implementing several initiatives for the uplift and empowerment of Dalits and tribals over the past nine years.

“TPCC president Mr. Revanth Reddy and Congress strategist Sunil Kanugolu seem to have kept you in the dark about the historical work done by government towards the uplift of Dalits and tribals, and turned a blind eye towards various SC, ST empowerment schemes being implemented,” said Mr.Dasoju in his letter.

While explaining various initiatives taken up by the government, Mr.Dasoju asked the AICC leader how much has been spent for the uplift of SCs and STs in Karnataka or other Congress-ruled states like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Informing that Mr.Chandrasekhar Rao paid rich tributes to B.R.Ambedkar by building a 125-foot tall statue of the revered social reformer in the heart of Hyderabad and the newly constructed BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat named after Babasaheb.

“Telangana government has already passed a Bill in the Assembly increasing ST reservations and it is pending with the Centre for assent. For SC categorisation, the Assembly adopted a resolution and sent it to the Centre,” wrote Mr.Dasoju