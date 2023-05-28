HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yoga Mahotsav in Hyderabad sees huge footfall

A large number of people participated in the event that also saw badminton player Pullela Gopichand.

May 28, 2023 08:59 am | Updated 08:59 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A large number of people take part in the Yoga Mahotsav held at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on Saturday.

A large number of people take part in the Yoga Mahotsav held at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region G. Kishan Reddy, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister for Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal took part in the Yoga Mahotsav held at Parade Grounds in Hyderabad on Saturday.

A large number of people participated in the event that also saw badminton player Pullela Gopichand.

“The countdown to National Yoga Day on June 21 started today. It is a festival of good health. Yoga brings the entire world together. Each and everyone should allot some time for yoga. As a doctor, I am reiterating it once again,” said the Governor, adding that one has to do yoga to keep the body and mind happy.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.