Yoga event at Parade Grounds on May 27

May 22, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy has informed that a yoga programme will be held at the Parade Grounds on May 27, at 5 a.m., as part of 25-days of countdown to the world yoga celebrations to be held next month on June 21.

At a press conference, the Minister said yoga is a proud heritage of the country and many countries have taken it up over the years ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took up the initiative to popularise it. The Minister urged people from all parts of life to participate in the event. Necessary arrangements are being made, said the Minister.

Invitations have been extended to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his Ministers for the programme, which will be graced by a few Union Ministers too - including Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, and Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav. Yoga does not belong to any religion, and people practising it stand to benefit with good health and mental peace, he said.

While steps are being taken observe the World Yoga Day across the country, the Centre is holding events as part of run-up - like 100 days countdown programme in Delhi, 75 days countdown programme in Assam, and 50 days countdown in Jaipur, he said.