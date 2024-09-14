YMCA holds free medical camp in the flood-ravaged Rakasi Tanda village in Khammam district

A free medical camp was conducted under the aegis of the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) local chapter for villagers of the flood-affected Rakasi Tanda in Khammam rural mandal on Friday (September 13, 2024).

The medical camp was held under the supervision of Khammam Municipal Corporator and YMCA Khammam chapter president B.G. Clement.

A team of doctors and para-medical staff offered their services at the medical camp. Medicines were distributed free of cost to the needy, a press release said.

Volunteers of YMCA and Christian Service Unit served food and distributed towels and blankets among members of around 78 flood-affected families.

