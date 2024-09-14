GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YMCA holds free medical camp in the flood-ravaged Rakasi Tanda village in Khammam district

Published - September 14, 2024 11:44 am IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

A free medical camp was conducted under the aegis of the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) local chapter for villagers of the flood-affected Rakasi Tanda in Khammam rural mandal on Friday (September 13, 2024).

The medical camp was held under the supervision of Khammam Municipal Corporator and YMCA Khammam chapter president B.G. Clement.

A team of doctors and para-medical staff offered their services at the medical camp. Medicines were distributed free of cost to the needy, a press release said.

Volunteers of YMCA and Christian Service Unit served food and distributed towels and blankets among members of around 78 flood-affected families.

Published - September 14, 2024 11:44 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.