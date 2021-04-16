Yet another high in COVID cases

Telangana records 3,840 cases

In yet another spike in COVID – 19 cases, the State recorded 3,840 cases on Thursday. This is an increase of over 500 cases in a matter of just 24 hours.

According to the bulletin released by the Office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare on Friday, the total number of cases recorded in the State now stands at 3,41,885, and the total number of active cases is 30,494. The total number of recoveries now stands at 3,09,594.

In another important development, there were nine deaths, which is the highest recorded this year. This brings the total number of fatalities to 1,797.

The State tested as many as 1,21,880 samples, out of which 5,095 reports are awaited. A vast majority of tests, 1,09,839, were done in government facilities. As many as 80.5% of those who tested positive for the novel coronavirus are asymptomatic. Primary contacts who were tested account for 49.5%.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits recorded 505 positive cases. This is an increase of 59 cases over the previous day. Medchal-Malkajgiri district recorded 407 cases, an increase of 93 cases. Nizamabad district recorded 303 cases, an increase of 24 cases over the previous day.