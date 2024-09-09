Yellow alert to seven districts of Telangana for Tuesday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for seven districts of Telangana for Tuesday (September 10, 2024). According to the IMD bulletin, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are expected at isolated locations in the districts of Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem.

Weather in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, and its surrounding areas, the weather over the next 24 hours is expected to be generally cloudy. The city is likely to experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 28°C and 23°C, respectively, as per the bulletin.

