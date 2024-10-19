Yellow alert issued for 15 Telangana districts on October 19

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert to 15 districts in Telangana for Saturday (October 19, 2024).

According to the forecast issued on Friday, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon and Yadadri Bhuvangiri.

The sky over Hyderabad and its surroundings would generally be cloudy. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely.

