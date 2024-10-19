GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yellow alert issued for 15 Telangana districts on October 19

The sky over Hyderabad and its surroundings would generally be cloudy. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely

Published - October 19, 2024 03:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Image usd for representational purpose only.

Image usd for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert to 15 districts in Telangana for Saturday (October 19, 2024).

According to the forecast issued on Friday, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon and Yadadri Bhuvangiri.

The sky over Hyderabad and its surroundings would generally be cloudy. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely. 

Published - October 19, 2024 03:06 am IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / rains / weather

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.