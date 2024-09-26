Yellow alert in place for 12 Telangana districts for Friday

India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert to 12 districts of Telangana for Friday (September 27, 2024). According to the forecast, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30- 40 KMPH) is very likely at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Hanamkonda.

For the next 24 hours, cloudy sky will cover Hyderabad and its surroundings. Light rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur in the city, according to a media release.

Meteorologists from Telangana State Development Planning Society have earlier forecasted that the State will receive rains from September 23, 2024 as part of the withdrawal of annual Southwest Monsoon. The rains are likely to spread into the first or second week of October.