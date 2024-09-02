Yellow alert in 10 districts of Telangana on Tuesday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in 10 districts of Telangana for Tuesday (September 3, 2024).

The 10 districts

As per a bulletin, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet and Mahabubabad districts.

Weather forecast for Hyderabad & its surroundings

For the next 24 hours, Hyderabad and its surrounding areas will see generally cloudy sky. “Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds are very likely to occur in the city. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 24°C and 22°C respectively,” the bulletin said.

