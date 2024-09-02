GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Yellow alert in 10 districts of Telangana on Tuesday

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds is very likely to occur at isolated places, says IMD bulletin

Updated - September 02, 2024 07:06 pm IST

Published - September 02, 2024 06:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A man riding a bicycle rain lashed Habsiguda in Hyderabad on Sunday (September 1, 2024).

A man riding a bicycle rain lashed Habsiguda in Hyderabad on Sunday (September 1, 2024). | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in 10 districts of Telangana for Tuesday (September 3, 2024).

The 10 districts

As per a bulletin, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet and Mahabubabad districts.

Telangana Chief Minister urges Centre to release ₹2,000 crore for immediate flood relief  

Weather forecast for Hyderabad & its surroundings

For the next 24 hours, Hyderabad and its surrounding areas will see generally cloudy sky. “Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds are very likely to occur in the city. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 24°C and 22°C respectively,” the bulletin said.

