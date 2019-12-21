Yellapatar trial to start on December 23

Trial in the Yellapatar gangrape and murder case will commence on December 23, according to the schedule fixed in the designated Special Court in Adilabad on Friday. Seven to eight witnesses will be examined every day thereafter on working days.

The schedule was fixed by Adilabad District Judge M.G. Priyadarshini, in-charge of the designated Special Court. Earlier, she dismissed the ‘discharge petition’ filed by defence advocate A.A. Rahim.

Additional Public Prosecutor M. Ramana Reddy informed that the examination of witnesses will be completed within seven days. Summons were being sent to the 44 witnesses cited by the prosecution.