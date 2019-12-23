Telangana

Yellapatar rape and murder case trial begins

ADILABAD: The trial in the gruesome Yellapatar gang rape and murder case commenced at the designated Special Court for speedy trial here on Monday.

Two witnesses produced by the prosecution, out of the total seven scheduled to be examined on the first day of the trial were examined before the District Judge, M.G. Priyadarshini, who is in-charge Judge of the Special Court, posted further proceedings for the next day.

Earlier, the husband of the victim, Teku Gopi and a few relatives, who were cited by the prosecution as witnesses arrived at the court. The atmosphere outside the court was laden with emotion where some more relatives had gathered apparently to express solidarity with the victim's family.

Dec 23, 2019

