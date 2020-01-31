Telangana

Yellapatar convicts shifted to Cherlapalli jail

The three convicts who have been awarded death penalty in the gruesome Yellapatar rape and murder case were shifted to Cherlapalli prison in Hyderabad from the District Jail Adilabad. The convicts Shaik Babu, Shaik Shabuddin and Shaik Maqdoom were shifted at midnight on Thursday under escort.

