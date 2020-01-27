Yellapatar case verdict on January 30

The judgment in the gruesome Yellapatar rape and murder case will be pronounced on January 30. The delivery of the judgment was put off as Adilabad District Judge M. G. Priyadarshini, who is also the Judge of the designated Special Court for its speedy trial, was on leave, according to Additional Public Prosecutor M. Ramana Reddy.

The offence, in which a 30-year-old SC woman was raped and murdered allegedly by Sk Baba, Sk. Shabuddin and Sk. Muqdum took place on November 24, last year near Yellapatar in Lingapur mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. The police filed the chargesheet on December 14 and the trial commenced three days later in the case during which the prosecution examined all key witnesses cited by it.