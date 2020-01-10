Telangana

Yellapatar case posted to January 20

Adilabad District Judge M. G. Priyadarshini on Friday posted the Yellapatar rape and murder case to January 20. Being in charge Judge of the designated Special Court for speedy trial of the case she had heard arguments from the defence partially. On being requested for time by the defence for filing written arguments, the Judge posted the matter on January 20.

