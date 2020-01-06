Telangana

Defence fails to produce witnesses in Yellapatar rape and murder case

more-in

Case posted for Tuesday. If unable to present witnesses even then, matter will be posted for arguments, says Judge

The Yellapatar rape and murder case was posted for Tuesday as the defence had failed to produce its witnesses on Monday. District Judge M.G. Priyadarshini, who is also the in charge Judge of the designated Special Court for speedy trial of the case said if the defence failed to produce witnesses on Tuesday, the matter will be posted for arguments.

It may be recalled that on Friday the three accused in the case denied having committed the offence. They sought time for producing their own witnesses to prove that they were not involved.

Acceding to their request, Adilabad District Judge, M.G. Priyadarshini posted the matter for January 6.

Earlier, the accused were examined by the Additional Public Prosecutor under section 313 of the Cr.P.C. The examination of 44 witnesses quoted by the prosecution had ended at the end of last year.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Telangana
sexual assault & rape
crime
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 6, 2020 3:57:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/yellapatar-case-posted-for-tuesday/article30493435.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY