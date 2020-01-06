Defence fails to produce witnesses in Yellapatar rape and murder case

The Yellapatar rape and murder case was posted for Tuesday as the defence had failed to produce its witnesses on Monday. District Judge M.G. Priyadarshini, who is also the in charge Judge of the designated Special Court for speedy trial of the case said if the defence failed to produce witnesses on Tuesday, the matter will be posted for arguments.

It may be recalled that on Friday the three accused in the case denied having committed the offence. They sought time for producing their own witnesses to prove that they were not involved.

Acceding to their request, Adilabad District Judge, M.G. Priyadarshini posted the matter for January 6.

Earlier, the accused were examined by the Additional Public Prosecutor under section 313 of the Cr.P.C. The examination of 44 witnesses quoted by the prosecution had ended at the end of last year.