Yellapatar case judgement today

The judgement in the gruesome Yellapatar rape and murder case will be pronounced on Monday by Adilabad District Judge M. G. Priyadarshini, who is also the Judge of the designated Special Court for its speedy trial. It will be a record of sorts as the judgement will be delivered in 45 days of the special court being designated on December 11, last year.

The offence, in which a 30-year-old SC woman was raped and murdered allegedly by Sk Baba, Sk. Shabuddin and Sk. Muqeem took place on November 24, last year near Yellapatar in Lingapur mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. The police filed the charge sheet on December 14 and the trial commenced three days later in the case during which the prosecution examined all key witnesses of the 44 cited by it.