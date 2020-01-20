Yellapatar case judgement on January 27

Adilabad District Judge M. G. Priyadarshini, who is also the Judge of the designated Special Court for speedy trial of the Yellapatar rape and murder case, on Monday posted it for judgement on January 27. Earlier, she heard arguments from the prosecution as well as defence.

The special court for speedy trial of the three accused was designated on December 11, 2019. The offence, in which a 30-year-old SC woman was raped and murdered allegedly by Sk. Baba, Sk. Shabuddin and Sk. Muqeem on November 24, last year near Yellapatar in Lingapur mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.

The accused were arrested by the police on November 27 who, filed the charge sheet on December 14. The prosecution cited 44 witnesses who were examined during the course of the trial.