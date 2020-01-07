Telangana

Yellapatar case: arguments begin Wednesday

Adilabad District Judge M. G. Priyadarshini, who is the in charge Judge of the designated Special Court for speedy trial of the Yellapatar rape and murder case, posted the case for arguments on Wednesday. The defence, on Tuesday, failed to produce any witness from its side. The defence had earlier pleaded for time to produce witnesses from its side but failed to do so despite being granted two days’ time for the purpose.

