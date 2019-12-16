Yellapatar accused told to get advocate by today

Adilabad District Judge M.G. Priyadarshini, who is also incharge of the V Additional Sessions Judge Court, the designated Special Court for trial of Yellapatar gang rape and murder case, on Monday, offered the three accused time till 10 a.m. on Tuesday to engage an advocate to represent them. She denied them any more time as requested earlier when she asked them if they want to engage an advocate.

In the event of failure of the accused to appoint an advocate, the Court will appoint State Brief. The Judge also assigned 117/2019 as Special Sessions Court Number to the case while taking the chargesheet on file.

The accused had earlier been brought from Adilabad District Jail to be produced before the Judge. After completion of the legalities, they were sent back to the same place where they will be lodged till the conclusion of the trial.

The accused are lodged in solitary confinement in the District Jail, according to sources. “They are lodged in solitary confinement because the crime is categorised as heinous,” the source pointed out.

It may be recalled that the three — Sk. Babu, Sk. Shaboddin and Sk. Muqeemoddin of Yellapatar — stand accused in the brutal gang rape and murder of the 30-year-victim from Jainoor on November 24. The case was registered in Lingapur police station as the crime had taken place between Yellapatar and Ramnaik tanda hamlets in Lingapur mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.