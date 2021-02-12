Yellandu turns favourite spot for film shoots

Director plans to shoot there from March 7 to 15

The coal town of Yellandu appears to be gaining traction with film makers particularly those with social bent of mind with a penchant to explore distinctive outdoor locations for film shootings and realistic depictions.

Tollywood’s best-known director Koratala Siva is toying with the idea of shooting some important sequences of his upcoming Telugu film “Acharya” starring Telugu superstar K Chiranjeevi, his actor-son Ram Charan and several other famous actors at Jawahar Khani 5 (JK-5) Open Cast Project (OCP) in Yellandu next month.

A few scenes of a Telugu film with famous Tollywood actor Vijay Devarakonda in the lead role were filmed in the coal towns of Yellandu and Kothagudem in January 2019.

The coal town of Yellandu, considered as the birthplace of the State-run Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), the only coal producing company in south India, has once again reinforced its film shooting potential.

Mr. Siva on Friday called on Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar in Khammam and apprised him of his plan to film some sequences of his upcoming film in Yellandu from March 7 to 15, sources said. The Minister assured to extend all necessary cooperation to the film production team including the actors in conducting their film shooting in the coal town.

When contacted, an official of the SCCL of the Yellandu area told The Hindu that the company management is the competent authority to give permission to hold film shooting at the OCP as per the stipulated norms.