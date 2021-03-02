Yellandu to host shooting of Chiru film

Some fighting scenes of the film will be shot in the coal town

The coal town of Yellandu well known as the birthplace of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is all set to host the shooting of the upcoming Telugu film “Acharya” starring famous Telugu actor Chiranjeevi in the second week of this month.

The production unit of the upcoming film being directed by Koratala Siva has sought permission from competent authorities of the State-owned SCCL to shoot some important action sequences mainly fighting scenes of the movie at the coal mine locales in Yellandu from March 7 to 14, sources said.

The SCCL management has reportedly given its nod for the film shooting at Jawahar Khani-5 Opencast Project (JK-5 OCP) and the more-than-eight-decades-old 21 incline underground coal mine in Yellandu, SCCL sources added.

The Yellandu coal town last played host to the shooting of some sequences of Telugu movie “World Famous Lover” starring Tollywood actor Vijay Devarakonda in 2019.

In the 90s, some action sequences of Telugu movie Nippuravva with actor Balakrishna in the lead role were shot in the coal mine area in Manuguru town.

SCCL sources said that a song of an upcoming Telugu movie was recently filmed in the OCP in Manuguru.

Some action sequences of the multilingual movie “Salaar” starring Telugu actor Prabhas and Shruti Haasan were filmed in the SCCL’s Ramagundam coal belt region in Peddapalli district recently.

Apart from the coal belt region, the industrial hub of Palvancha and the picturesque Kinnerasani reservoir in the predominantly tribal populated Bhadradri-Kothagudem district played host to shooting of several documentaries of the SCCL highlighting its growth trajectory and message-oriented short films on diverse themes by various organisations.

A host of Telugu films based on revolutionary themes were also shot in the forest fringe areas of the old undivided Khammam district in the past.