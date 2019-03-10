Yellandu Congress MLA set to join TRS

Barely a month ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the main Opposition Congress party suffered yet another jolt with its tribal woman MLA from Yellandu constituency Banoth Haripriya reportedly making up her mind to quit the Congress and join the ruling TRS.

This comes just a couple of days after Congress MLA from the ST reserved Pinapaka Assembly constituency Rega Kantha Rao announcing his decision to work under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to steer his constituency on the path of development.

In a similar move, TDP MLA from Sattupalli constituency in Khammam district Sandra Venkata Veeraiah also recently announced his decision to part ways with the TDP and switch over to the TRS.

Following others

The ST reserved Wyra MLA Ramulu Naik, who had won the seat as an independent candidate in the recent Assembly elections, joined the TRS a few days after his victory in December last year.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Ms. Haripriya said Chief Minister Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao’s vision for the development of tribal constituencies and commitment for tribal welfare inspired her a lot.

“I have taken a decision to work under the leadership of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao after consulting my well wishers and supporters with immense belief that his leadership alone will ensure comprehensive development of Yellandu constituency,” she said.

She asserted that she was eager to become active partner in KCR’s ‘Banguru Telangana’ mission .

“I will quit the Congress party soon. If needed I will contest on the TRS’s B form,” the woman tribal legislator declared.