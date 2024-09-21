Yellampalli water used to fill up reservoirs after KLIP failure: Ponnam

Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar rejected the claims made by BRS MLA T. Harish Rao on water drawn from the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) and said that the recent filling up of reservoirs like the Mid Manair Dam (MMD), Lower Manair Dam (LMD), Kondapochammasagar, Mallannasagar, and Ranganayakasagar was from water sourced from the Sripada Yellampalli dam.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, Mr. Prabhakar said that government should be credited for bringing water to reservoirs despite failure of KLIP. Mr. Harish Rao should clarify whether these reservoirs were filled with water from KLIP or the Yellampalli dam, he said.

“The gates of Kaleshwaram are left open, but not a single drop of water was pumped from there. We pumped water from Yellampalli without lifting water from any barrage that is part of the KLIP,” he added.

Mr. Prabhakar criticised the BRS government led by K. Chandrasekhar Rao for redesigning the Pranahita-Chevella project, proposed by the Congress government. “The damage caused in the name of redesigning is mammoth,“ he remarked.

He hailed the inquiry into KLIP saying, “The money spent in the name of Kaleshwaram was futile.” The Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that pending projects were completed on time and efficiently. “Our government has transparently allocated funds for completing pending works related to various irrigation projects, including Gouravelli project,” he said.