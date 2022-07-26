YC, NSUI leaders protest at ED and BJP offices

While senior Congressmen were on satyagraha at Gandhi Bhavan, Youth Congress leaders chose to express their anger against the BJP government staging a dharna at the Enforcement Directorate Office.

The activists led by Youth Congress president Shivsena Reddy tried to barge into the ED office raising slogans against Prime Minister Modi but the police thwarted their attempts. Police had a tough time taking them into custody as the activists refused to be moved out from that place. They were arrested and shifted to police station.

NSUI activists led by president Venkat Balmoor tried to barge into the BJP office right opposite the Gandhi Bhavan. The police who had earlier put up a blockade arrested the activists even as they tried to jump over the barricades to reach the BJP office.

Rajgopal Reddy attacked

Congress leaders at the satyagraha chose to attack dissident MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy saying his ‘respect’ for Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi was fake.

Several leaders questioned his absence from the party’s programmes, particularly when Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi were being ‘illegally’ questioned by the ED. Former Whip Anil said people were watching the sinister moves of some Congressmen who had become puppets in the hands of BJP.