Yatra may have enlightened Bandi Sanjay about govt. schemes: TRS

Party seeks to know whether Amita Shah is coming to reiterate discrimination of TS

Party seeks to know whether Amita Shah is coming to reiterate discrimination of TS

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has observed that Praja Sangrama Yatra taken up by State president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bandi Sanjay Kumar could have helped him study the development and welfare programmes being implemented by the State Government and could have enlightened him as people told him clearly about the benefits extended.

Minister for Education P. Sabitha Indra Reddy, MP G. Ranjith Reddy and MLAs M. Kishan Reddy and G. Jaipal Yadav said on Friday that the BJP leader’s yatra had, in fact, become ‘antargata sangharshana (bickering) yatra’. “His walkathon may have progressed without any difficulty as he may have Mission Bhagiratha water to drink, ‘palle prakruti vanalu’ to take short breaks and uninterrupted power supply for his problem-free night stay”, they said talking to reporters here.

At several places, people with whom he had interacted told him that price rise was affecting them with Centre’s policy decisions and life insurance cover provided under the Rythu Bima scheme had come to the rescue of a BJP activist, who was also a farmer, as the BJP leadership was not bothered to extend any help, they said.

On Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the State on Saturday, the TRS leaders sought to know whether he was coming to reiterate that the BJP Government at the Centre had not given anything and would not give anything to Telangana or to tell people that the Centre would not sanction medical colleges, IITs, IIMs, ITIRs, Navodaya Schools and other institutions or that it was against against giving national project status to Palamuru-Rangareddy.

“His visit as a political tourist or to fan communal passions won’t help people, but he must tell what the Centre could do to Telangana before asking people for their support”, the TRS leaders said. They sought to know why Gujarat and other BJP-ruled States were suffering drinking water and power problems and why they don’t have development and welfare schemes similar to those helping people in Telangana.

They demanded that the BJP announce a white paper on Central devolution to States from taxes being collected by the Centre in States.