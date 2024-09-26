Yashwanth Naik from Telangana becomes youngest ever to scale Mt. Gorichen in Arunachal Pradesh

Bhukya Yashwanth Naik from Telangana created history by becoming the youngest mountaineer to successfully to reach the summit of Mt. Gorichen, one of the formidable peaks in Arunachal Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 20-year-old Yashwanth, hailing from a tribal belt in Telangana, began his journey with modest resources but immense determination.

“It was sheer hard work, resilience, and an undying passion for mountaineering that helped me scale some of the most challenging peaks in the world,” Mr. Yashwanth said. The historic ascent of Mount Gorichen took place on September 19, 2024, following an 18-day expedition that began on September 4, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The young mountaineer, accompanied by the renowned Transcend Adventure Company, was part of the first civilian team to successfully reach the summit of this challenging peak. The route was particularly treacherous, with loose rocks and the daunting Marine Glacier adding to the difficulty.

Despite these obstacles, Mr. Yashwanth showed great physical and mental strength throughout the expedition, proving his mettle in the face of adversity. He thanked his mentors, supporters, and well-wishers.

“This achievement is not just mine. It belongs to everyone who believed in me and supported me on this journey. Climbing Mt. Gorichen has been a lifelong dream, and I am honoured to have accomplished it,” he said. “I hope my story inspires other young people to dream big and persevere, no matter how challenging the path may seem,” he added. Mr. Yashwanth is currently preparing for his next challenge - scaling Mt. Everest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.