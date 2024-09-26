GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yashwanth Naik from Telangana becomes youngest ever to scale Mt. Gorichen in Arunachal Pradesh

He made history by ascending Mount Gorichen on September 19, 2024, following an 18-day expedition

Updated - September 26, 2024 01:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

V V SUBRAHMANYAM
V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM
Bhukya Yashwanth Naik from Telangana who became the youngest mountaineer ever to scale Mt. Gorichen in Arunachal Pradesh.

Bhukya Yashwanth Naik from Telangana who became the youngest mountaineer ever to scale Mt. Gorichen in Arunachal Pradesh. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Bhukya Yashwanth Naik from Telangana created history by becoming the youngest mountaineer to successfully to reach the summit of Mt. Gorichen, one of the formidable peaks in Arunachal Pradesh.

The 20-year-old Yashwanth, hailing from a tribal belt in Telangana, began his journey with modest resources but immense determination.

“It was sheer hard work, resilience, and an undying passion for mountaineering that helped me scale some of the most challenging peaks in the world,” Mr. Yashwanth said. The historic ascent of Mount Gorichen took place on September 19, 2024, following an 18-day expedition that began on September 4, 2024.

The young mountaineer, accompanied by the renowned Transcend Adventure Company, was part of the first civilian team to successfully reach the summit of this challenging peak. The route was particularly treacherous, with loose rocks and the daunting Marine Glacier adding to the difficulty.

Despite these obstacles, Mr. Yashwanth showed great physical and mental strength throughout the expedition, proving his mettle in the face of adversity. He thanked his mentors, supporters, and well-wishers.

“This achievement is not just mine. It belongs to everyone who believed in me and supported me on this journey. Climbing Mt. Gorichen has been a lifelong dream, and I am honoured to have accomplished it,” he said. “I hope my story inspires other young people to dream big and persevere, no matter how challenging the path may seem,” he added. Mr. Yashwanth is currently preparing for his next challenge - scaling Mt. Everest.

Published - September 26, 2024 01:13 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Arunachal Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.