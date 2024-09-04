Yashoda Hospitals Group announces ₹1 crore for flood relief

Contributions from philanthropists continue to pour in for relief operations in districts hit by recent heavy rains and floods.

Yashoda Hospitals Group has announced a contribution of ₹1 crore as their share for taking up relief measures for flood-affected people. Yashoda Hospitals Group representatives called on Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at the Secretariat on Wednesday and handed over the cheque to him.

The Deputy Chief Minister appreciated Yashoda Hospitals chairman Ravindra Rao, and directors Surendra Rao and Devendra Rao for coming forward in contributing for flood-hit people.