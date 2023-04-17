ADVERTISEMENT

Yashoda doctors give new lease of life to farmer with acute COVID complications

April 17, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 48-year-old farmer, who recovered from severe COVID complications after treatment at Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad.

Doctors at Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad, gave a new lease of life to a farmer suffering with acute COVID complications.

According to Dr. Hari Kishan Gonuguntla, senior interventional pulmonologist, Katla Narasimha Reddy (48) of Pochampalli village in Jayashankar Bhupalpalli district, was contracted COVID-19 in March and was admitted to a local hospital with fever and cough. Though he was administered regular COVID treatment, his health gradually deteriorated, and he was brought to Yashoda Hospital on ventilator support.

“Mr. Narasimha Reddy was brought in a critical condition to the hospital on March 7, and he was put on ventilator support as well as extra corporeal pulmonary support (ECMO) artificial lungs to save him. Before he came to Yashoda Hospital, his lungs were extensively damaged owing to COVID. He was ventilator-dependent during the critical phase of his illness with high oxygen requirements. During this treatment, he required ventilation, proning, early tracheostomy, guideline-based state-of-the-art therapy as well as intubation and mechanical ventilation. By the end of the week-long treatment, we were able to successfully wean him off the ventilator and ECMO,” said Dr. Hari Kishan.

