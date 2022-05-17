Yashoda, CMRI launch of lung transplant programme

ECMO and Thoracic surgery services at CMRI in collaboration with Yashoda Hospitals

MoU being exchanged on launch of Lung Transplant Program, ECMO and Thoracic Surgery Services at CMRI-Kolkata in collaboration with Yashoda Hospitals, in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Yashoda Hospitals-Hyderabad and CMRI-Kolkata have taken an initiative to work together in providing Heart and Lung Transplantation Services, ECMO and Thoracic surgeries. A memorandum of understanding (MOU) on this was signed between the two institutions.

“It lays the foundation of a big programme with Lung Transplantations care, Advanced Thoracic Surgeries and ECMO management in Eastern India. The patients not only from West Bengal, Eastern India and North-East India but also from cities like Ranchi, Bhubaneswar are likely to benefit from transplants here,” said Raja Dhar, director and HOD, Department of Pulmonology, CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, Kolkata, while participating in the programme.

Elaborating the understanding, CEO of the CK Birla Hospitals Simmardeep Singh Gill said: “We at CMRI are well equipped with state-of-the-art technology and follow evidence based clinical practice. With this collaboration Yashoda Hospitals, would offer at CMRI training and consultations on advanced lung care..”

“Yashoda Hospitals is now doing about 5 to 10 transplants per month with best outcomes. During the COVID-19 first and second waves, we have catered to the largest number of critically ill patients in the country. More than 100 air ambulance transfers from across the country was taken care and we also catered to the highest number of patients treated on ECMO care,” said director of Yashoda Hospitals Pavan Gorukanti, who is also an American Board Pulmonary Critical Care specialist.