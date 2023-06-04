HamberMenu
Yanabailu in Bhadradri-Kothagudem dist. records 46.4 degree Celsius

June 04, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A two-wheeler rider caught in rain in Sangareddy on Sunday.

A two-wheeler rider caught in rain in Sangareddy on Sunday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

It was searing heat all over Telangana with Yanabailu in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district becoming the hottest spot with 46.4 degree Celsius and Shankarampet in Medak recording 1.8 cm of rain. In Hyderabad, the hot spot has been Khairatabad with 42.6 degree C., while Ameerpet recorded 0.26 cm rain on Sunday.

TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) said in its weather report that Bhadaradri-Kothagudem recorded 46.4 degree C, Kumaram Bheem 46.1 degree C, Mahabubabad 46 degree C, Khammam 45.9 degree C, Suryapet and Nalgonda 45.8 degree C, Karimnagar 45.6 degree C, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally 45.5 degree C, Peddapalli & Mancherial 45.1 degree C.

Within GHMC limits, Chandanagar at 41.9 degree C, Goshamahal, Musheerabad and Amberpet with 40.7 degree C were among the hot spots. Maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 38-40 degree C. Light to moderate to thundershowers have been forecast in isolated pockets, including Hyderabad, during the week.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) report showed Khammam at 44.6 degree C becoming the hottest place and several other places recording more than 40 degree C., including Medak 42.8 degree C, Bhadrachalam 44 degree C, Nalgonda 43.5 degree C, Nizamabad 42.7 degree C, Hyderabad 42.4 degree C, etc. Rainfall of up to 1 cm was recorded in Regode (Medak) and Sangareddy.

Despite rain forecast in some parts, heat wave conditions likely to prevail at isolated pockets in the districts of Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mahabubabad, said the report.

