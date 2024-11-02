ADVERTISEMENT

Yakutpura fire tragedy: Teenager succumbs while undergoing treatment

Updated - November 02, 2024 05:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The teenager was undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital; her lungs were severely affected from asphyxiation

The Hindu Bureau

Police official inspecting the spot where the fire accident occurred late on Monday October 29, 2024, claiming the life of an elderly couple and injuring their 15-year-old grand daughter. in East Chandra Nagar near Yakutpura Railway Station, in old city of Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Four days after the teenage survivor of the fire accident in Yakutpura of Hyderabad was pulled out of the blaze and shifted to a hospital, she passed away while undergoing treatment on Saturday (November 2, 2024) morning.

The deceased, Shruti Gupta, 15, was the granddaughter of Mohan Lal, 55 and Usha Devi, 51, who were killed, after a fire, possibly from the gas stove in the balcony lit up the firecrackers stored in the hall and led to a blast.

Shruti was the sole survivor of the incident, with her lungs severely affected from asphyxiation. She was undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital in the area and succumbed around 11 a.m., Rein Bazar Inspector L. Ramesh Naik said. The body has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem evaluation.

After fire accident, owner of Hyderabad cracker shop booked

Meanwhile, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy took to the platform to ensure treatment and support for the deceased at 12.59 p.m. almost two hours after the death of the teenager.

“Hon’ble CM @revanth_anumula gaaru has expressed deepest condolences over the tragic accident in which Shri Mohan Lal ji and Smt Usha Devi passed away. Yesterday, He directed officials to ensure best treatment and support for Shruti Gupta, the teenager battling for life. We will take total care of her, CM Revanth Reddy garu assured,” the post read.

The post attracted strong criticism with netizens demanding response from the minister.

