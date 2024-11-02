GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yakutpura fire tragedy: Teenager succumbs while undergoing treatment

The teenager was undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital; her lungs were severely affected from asphyxiation

Updated - November 02, 2024 05:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Police official inspecting the spot where the fire accident occurred late on Monday October 29, 2024, claiming the life of an elderly couple and injuring their 15-year-old grand daughter. in East Chandra Nagar near Yakutpura Railway Station, in old city of Hyderabad.

Police official inspecting the spot where the fire accident occurred late on Monday October 29, 2024, claiming the life of an elderly couple and injuring their 15-year-old grand daughter. in East Chandra Nagar near Yakutpura Railway Station, in old city of Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Four days after the teenage survivor of the fire accident in Yakutpura of Hyderabad was pulled out of the blaze and shifted to a hospital, she passed away while undergoing treatment on Saturday (November 2, 2024) morning.

The deceased, Shruti Gupta, 15, was the granddaughter of Mohan Lal, 55 and Usha Devi, 51, who were killed, after a fire, possibly from the gas stove in the balcony lit up the firecrackers stored in the hall and led to a blast.

Shruti was the sole survivor of the incident, with her lungs severely affected from asphyxiation. She was undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital in the area and succumbed around 11 a.m., Rein Bazar Inspector L. Ramesh Naik said. The body has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem evaluation.

After fire accident, owner of Hyderabad cracker shop booked

Meanwhile, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy took to the platform to ensure treatment and support for the deceased at 12.59 p.m. almost two hours after the death of the teenager.

https://x.com/TelanganaCMO/status/1852613872282382774

“Hon’ble CM @revanth_anumula gaaru has expressed deepest condolences over the tragic accident in which Shri Mohan Lal ji and Smt Usha Devi passed away. Yesterday, He directed officials to ensure best treatment and support for Shruti Gupta, the teenager battling for life. We will take total care of her, CM Revanth Reddy garu assured,” the post read.

The post attracted strong criticism with netizens demanding response from the minister.

Published - November 02, 2024 05:14 pm IST

Related Topics

Hyderabad / fire

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.