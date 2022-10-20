Yadagirigutta temple gets platinum rating for place of worship

The temple complex was built with some of the most modern building technologies

The Yadagirigutta temple complex has an innovative centralised air-conditioning without the ducting affecting the temple walls.

The Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadagirigutta has been awarded a platinum rating by the Indian Green Building Council. A platinum rating is the highest rating as a sustainable building. The temple complex, which has been rebuilt over the past few years, has incorporated some of the most modern building technologies to get the recognition.

“We aimed for building a sustainable model of temple. Environment is very important nowadays and we kept that in mind while the temple complex was being developed. Accordingly, we have made optimal use of greenery, natural light and air,” informed G. Kishan Rao, CEO of Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority when asked about the green certification.

The temple complex has an innovative centralised air-conditioning without the ducting affecting the temple walls. In the inner portion of the temple where the devotees wait before entering the cave temple, the space is lit up by a sun pipe that draws natural light inside.

The temple complex has a continuous supply of fresh air ventilation and exhaust systems as it has jali windows in all four directions to ensure cross ventilation.