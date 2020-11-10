‘Yadadri to be world-class temple tourist site’

Ministers inspect the temple city for location of bus stations, depots

As the work on the main temple complex of the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple are nearing completion, the State government has started work on setting up bus stations and depots here to connect devotees to different parts of the State.

Minister for Roads & Building V. Prashant Reddy and Minister for Transport P. Ajay Kumar were here on Tuesday inspecting sites for setting up the proposed facility.

Along with District Collector Anita Ramachandran and local legislator G. Sunitha, the ministers visited the bus stop near Gandi Cheruvu and the bus depot at Saidapur.

Mr. Ajay Kumar said there would be two separate terminals — one for bus terminal for the devotees coming from different parts of the State and outside and the other for the services to transport pilgrims within the temple city — and they were shortlisting locations for the two terminus, he said.

“The proposed designs for devotee amenities at the bus stations would be built considering the likely footfalls of lakhs of devotee in the next 50 years. The depot will have a capacity for night halt of up to 150 buses,” he said.

All the bus stations and depots will be designed by the serving temple architects to ensure that they follow a temple theme to blend with spiritual ambience.

Minister for R&B and Housing Mr. Prashant Reddy said officials were directed to take up works pertaining to the ring road, construction of cottages and cloak rooms for devotees.

Speaking to media persons, Alair Legislator G. Sunitha said the temple city will be developed as a world-class temple tourist site. Through its various wings, employment opportunities would be generated for the locals.

Bhongir legislator P. Sekhar Reddy, Yadadri Temple Development Authority vice-chairman Kishan Rao, temple executive officer N. Geetha and officials from various departments were present.