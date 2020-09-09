Yadadri temple closed for devotees

Executive officer of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam N Geeta on Tuesday informed that the temple will remain closed for all devotee darshans Wednesday onwards.

The decision was taken in the wake of the increasing COVID-19 cases in the temple town, she said.

However, the deity’s daily service and other rituals by priests would be conducted as usually.

Tentatively, temple darshan for devotees would resume Saturday onwards, she said.