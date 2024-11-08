ADVERTISEMENT

Yadadri is Yadagirigutta, again, forthwith! 

Updated - November 08, 2024 05:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the underconstruction temple on Yadagirigutta in Telangana. File | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Nearly a decade after Yadagirigutta was changed to Yadadri, the hill shrine is set to get back its old name. Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directed officials on Friday (November 8, 2024) to restore the term Yadagirigutta in official communication as well as general usage from today itself. 

The name was changed to Yadadri in 2015 after the former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao accepted it on the suggestion of Srimannarayana Chinna Jeer Swamy. Name of the district where the hill shrine is located was named Yadadri Bhongir. 

However, people in the State for several decades called it Yadagirigutta and stuck to it even after the name was changed in 2015. In fact, colloquially it is referred to as ‘Gutta’.

A view of the sanctum sanctorum and gopuram of the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on Yadagirigutta. The temple was renovated and inaugurated in 2022. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

In fact, the Chief Minister indicated soon after he assumed power that he too favoured the old name that is part of the people’s psyche and the name would be restored. Yadagirigutta carried the essence of Telangana, unlike Yadadri. Children are still named as Yadagiri in the rural areas in reverence of Lord Narasimha Swamy.

Whether the Chief Minister will also go for a change of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district as Yadagirigutta Bhuvanagiri district is to be seen. This district, which was part of Nalgonda district earlier, was created as Yadadri district initially when the new districts were formed. Bhuvanagiri was added to Yadadri and made Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district.

