 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yadadri is Yadagirigutta, again, forthwith! 

Updated - November 08, 2024 04:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the underconstruction temple on Yadagirigutta in Telangana. File

A view of the underconstruction temple on Yadagirigutta in Telangana. File | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Nearly a decade after Yadagirigutta was changed to Yadadri, the hill shrine is set to get back its old name. Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directed officials on Friday (November 8, 2024) to restore the term Yadagirigutta in official communication as well as general usage from today itself. 

The name was changed to Yadadri in 2015 after the former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao accepted it on the suggestion of Srimannarayana Chinna Jeer Swamy. Name of the district where the hill shrine is located was named Yadadri Bhongir. 

However, people in the State for several decades called it Yadagirigutta and stuck to it even after the name was changed in 2015. In fact, colloquially it is referred to as ‘Gutta’.

A view of the sanctum sanctorum and gopuram of the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on Yadagirigutta. The temple was renovated and inaugurated in 2022.

A view of the sanctum sanctorum and gopuram of the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on Yadagirigutta. The temple was renovated and inaugurated in 2022. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

In fact, the Chief Minister indicated soon after he assumed power that he too favoured the old name that is part of the people’s psyche and the name would be restored. Yadagirigutta carried the essence of Telangana, unlike Yadadri. Children are still named as Yadagiri in the rural areas in reverence of Lord Narasimha Swamy.

Whether the Chief Minister will also go for a change of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district as Yadagirigutta Bhuvanagiri district is to be seen. This district, which was part of Nalgonda district earlier, was created as Yadadri district initially when the new districts were formed. Bhuvanagiri was added to Yadadri and made Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district.

Published - November 08, 2024 04:43 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.