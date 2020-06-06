Yadadri gates to be open for devotees from tomorrow

The Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam will resume darshan for devotees from Monday after keeping them out for nearly 75 days due to COVID-19 lockdown.

The first day of the services, on a trial basis, will be for the Devasthanam’s retired and working employees and locals, who are mandated to carry a photocopy of their Aadhar. From June 9, the temple would be open for all devotees.

Following Centre’s guidelines for opening of places of worship from June 8, temple officials have already painted the social distance boxes and sanitizer stands are being installed.

Holding a review of the arrangements on Saturday, District Collector Anita Ramachandran said entry to devotees is strictly on submission of Aadhar photocopy, and wearing of a face mask and sanitisation at the entrance will be compulsory.

Every devotee would be screened before entry and anyone showing symptoms would be sent to the nearest medical facility. Pregnant women, children and senior citizen are advised not to visit the temple, she said.

Arjita seva tickets

Temple executive officer N. Geeta, later in a press release, said the regular rituals — archana, abhishekam, kalyanam and homam — will be limited to 20 persons through tickets. Vratham in four batches of 50 each can be organized.

She added that offering of hair, prasad, placing of Shatari on the head, and accommodation facility will not be provided. Prasad, however, can be purchased over the counter by giving exact change. Vehicle pooja will be allowed.

Following another review, of the devotee footfall and government instructions during the week, revised services and procedures would be announced.